Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO) Holdings Boosted by Helikon Investments Ltd

Helikon Investments Ltd increased its stake in shares of Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO – Free Report) by 12.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,292,270 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 142,595 shares during the quarter. Adecoagro comprises about 1.4% of Helikon Investments Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Helikon Investments Ltd’s holdings in Adecoagro were worth $14,344,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Adecoagro in the third quarter worth about $54,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Adecoagro during the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. Semanteon Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Adecoagro during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Metis Global Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adecoagro in the third quarter valued at $272,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Adecoagro in the fourth quarter worth $284,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.25% of the company’s stock.

Adecoagro Trading Up 0.6 %

AGRO stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $9.95. 380,600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 530,625. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.87. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.88 and a 200-day moving average of $10.69. Adecoagro S.A. has a 52-week low of $8.53 and a 52-week high of $12.51.

Adecoagro Increases Dividend

Adecoagro ( NYSE:AGRO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $263.95 million for the quarter. Adecoagro had a net margin of 19.18% and a return on equity of 10.55%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Adecoagro S.A. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.1682 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 13th. This is a boost from Adecoagro’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.17. This represents a dividend yield of 2.9%. Adecoagro’s payout ratio is currently 14.41%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Adecoagro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.17.

Adecoagro Company Profile

Adecoagro SA operates as an agro-industrial company in South America. The company mainly operates through three segments: Farming; Sugar, Ethanol and Energy; and Land Transformation. It engages in farming crops, rice and other agricultural products, dairy operations, and land transformation activities, as well as sugar, ethanol, and energy production activities.

