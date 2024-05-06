Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NASDAQ:PLL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NASDAQ:PLL – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $65.67.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen cut shares of Piedmont Lithium from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $55.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Piedmont Lithium from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Piedmont Lithium in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Piedmont Lithium in a research report on Friday, February 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded shares of Piedmont Lithium from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd.

Piedmont Lithium stock opened at $13.33 on Wednesday. Piedmont Lithium has a twelve month low of $10.82 and a twelve month high of $65.72. The company has a market capitalization of $258.07 million, a P/E ratio of -11.59 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.01 and its 200 day moving average is $20.02.

Piedmont Lithium (NASDAQ:PLL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The mineral exploration company reported ($1.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($1.61). The firm had revenue of ($7.31) million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.76 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Piedmont Lithium will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Piedmont Lithium by 107.3% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 390,064 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock worth $11,012,000 after buying an additional 201,881 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Piedmont Lithium by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 570,392 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock valued at $22,645,000 after purchasing an additional 58,012 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Piedmont Lithium by 83.5% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 23,542 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 10,713 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Piedmont Lithium by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,021,517 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock worth $40,554,000 after purchasing an additional 44,335 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners grew its holdings in Piedmont Lithium by 251.4% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 71,453 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock valued at $2,837,000 after buying an additional 51,118 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.23% of the company’s stock.

Piedmont Lithium Inc, a development stage company, engages in the exploration and development of resource projects in the United States. The company primarily holds a 100% interest in the Carolina Lithium Project that include an area of approximately 3,706 acres located within the Carolina Tin-Spodumene Belt situated to the northwest of Charlotte, North Carolina in the United States.

