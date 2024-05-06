Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) EVP Nir Zuk Sells 36,000 Shares

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.24, for a total value of $10,376,640.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,295,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $373,434,232.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of PANW opened at $296.21 on Monday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $177.09 and a 12-month high of $380.84. The stock has a market cap of $95.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.28, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of $285.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $293.70.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The network technology company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 36.58% and a net margin of 30.24%. As a group, analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PANW. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 169.2% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 22,292 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $6,334,000 after buying an additional 14,011 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 37.7% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 272,853 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $77,387,000 after purchasing an additional 74,761 shares during the period. 9258 Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 23.7% in the first quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,503 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,367 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,809,000 after buying an additional 844 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PANW shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $378.00 to $327.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $315.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $380.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $363.00 to $337.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Northland Securities downgraded shares of Palo Alto Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $275.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Palo Alto Networks has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $314.82.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

