Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-one research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $305.05.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Amgen from $336.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Amgen from $271.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. SVB Leerink lowered shares of Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $324.00 to $318.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Barclays raised Amgen from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $230.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, William Blair upgraded Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday.

In other Amgen news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,117 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.09, for a total value of $662,811.53. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,883 shares in the company, valued at $3,094,268.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Balboa Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 3rd quarter valued at $254,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 120,005 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,253,000 after purchasing an additional 9,106 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in Amgen in the 3rd quarter worth about $215,000. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen during the 3rd quarter worth about $243,000. Finally, Crescent Sterling Ltd. lifted its stake in Amgen by 2.0% during the third quarter. Crescent Sterling Ltd. now owns 9,451 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,540,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. 76.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amgen stock opened at $311.29 on Wednesday. Amgen has a 12-month low of $211.71 and a 12-month high of $329.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.14, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $166.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $274.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $281.46.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical research company reported $3.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.76 by $0.20. Amgen had a return on equity of 145.62% and a net margin of 12.74%. The business had revenue of $7.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Amgen will post 19.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 128.57%.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

