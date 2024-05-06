Globus Medical (GMED) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.55 per share for the quarter. Globus Medical has set its FY24 guidance at $2.68 to $2.70 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance at 2.680-2.700 EPS.Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The medical device company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.01. Globus Medical had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 8.82%. The business had revenue of $616.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $608.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. Globus Medical’s revenue for the quarter was up 124.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Globus Medical to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:GMED opened at $51.95 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $7.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 4.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $52.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.20. Globus Medical has a 52-week low of $43.38 and a 52-week high of $62.88.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on GMED shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Globus Medical in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Globus Medical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Globus Medical from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.33.

In other Globus Medical news, Director Leslie V. Norwalk sold 10,590 shares of Globus Medical stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.99, for a total transaction of $550,574.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,419 shares in the company, valued at $905,613.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 24.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative and congenital conditions, deformity, tumors, and trauma injuries; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

