Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on HIBB. Benchmark restated a hold rating on shares of Hibbett in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird restated a neutral rating and issued a $87.50 target price (up previously from $80.00) on shares of Hibbett in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Hibbett in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Williams Trading restated a hold rating and issued a $73.00 price target on shares of Hibbett in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Hibbett from $70.00 to $87.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $76.79.

HIBB opened at $86.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 1.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $76.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.66. Hibbett has a fifty-two week low of $34.86 and a fifty-two week high of $86.85.

Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 15th. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.01. Hibbett had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 25.72%. The business had revenue of $466.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $477.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hibbett will post 8.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Hibbett’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.21%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HIBB. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hibbett in the 3rd quarter valued at $286,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in Hibbett during the 3rd quarter worth about $223,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Hibbett by 80.9% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Hibbett during the 3rd quarter valued at about $356,000. Finally, Kendall Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Hibbett in the 3rd quarter valued at about $200,000. Institutional investors own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

Hibbett, Inc together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of athletic-inspired fashion products in the United States. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment, and related accessories. The company operates Hibbett stores, City Gear stores, and Sports Additions athletic shoe stores.

