ZoomInfo Technologies (ZI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 7th. Analysts expect ZoomInfo Technologies to post earnings of $0.24 per share for the quarter. ZoomInfo Technologies has set its Q1 guidance at $0.23-0.24 EPS and its FY24 guidance at $0.99-1.01 EPS.Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $316.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.62 million. ZoomInfo Technologies had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 11.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect ZoomInfo Technologies to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

ZoomInfo Technologies Stock Down 2.2 %

ZoomInfo Technologies stock opened at $16.12 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. ZoomInfo Technologies has a 1-year low of $12.36 and a 1-year high of $30.16. The company has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.13.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $17.00 to $19.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.43.

ZoomInfo Technologies Company Profile

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

