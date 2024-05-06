CarParts.com (PRTS) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 7th. Analysts expect CarParts.com to post earnings of ($0.10) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.01). CarParts.com had a negative net margin of 1.22% and a negative return on equity of 7.06%. The business had revenue of $156.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.60 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.11) EPS.

CarParts.com Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PRTS opened at $1.28 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $72.51 million, a PE ratio of -9.14 and a beta of 2.05. CarParts.com has a fifty-two week low of $1.19 and a fifty-two week high of $5.16.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of CarParts.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th.

CarParts.com Company Profile

CarParts.com, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online provider of aftermarket auto parts and accessories in the United States and the Philippines. It offers replacement parts, such as parts for the exterior of an automobile; mirror products; engine and chassis components, as well as other mechanical and electrical parts; and performance parts and accessories.

