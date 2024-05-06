Veeco Instruments (VECO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.41 per share for the quarter. Veeco Instruments has set its Q1 guidance at $0.36-0.46 EPS and its Q1 2024 guidance at 0.360-0.460 EPS.Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $173.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.00 million. Veeco Instruments had a positive return on equity of 11.10% and a negative net margin of 4.56%. On average, analysts expect Veeco Instruments to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

VECO stock opened at $36.37 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of -55.95 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 2.15. Veeco Instruments has a 12 month low of $17.70 and a 12 month high of $37.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.17 and its 200 day moving average is $31.66.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VECO. Benchmark lifted their target price on Veeco Instruments from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Barclays increased their price objective on Veeco Instruments from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Veeco Instruments from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Veeco Instruments from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.57.

In other news, SVP Adrian Devasahayam sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.10, for a total value of $170,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 67,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,294,179.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO William John Miller sold 24,201 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total transaction of $854,295.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 545,091 shares in the company, valued at $19,241,712.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Adrian Devasahayam sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.10, for a total value of $170,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 67,278 shares in the company, valued at $2,294,179.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Veeco Instruments Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor and thin film process equipment primarily to make electronic devices in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, China, Rest of the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers laser annealing, ion beam deposition and etch, metal organic chemical vapor deposition, single wafer wet processing and surface preparation, molecular beam epitaxy, advanced packaging lithography, atomic layer deposition, and other deposition systems.

