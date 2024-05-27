Evermay Wealth Management LLC Purchases 450 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Evermay Wealth Management LLC raised its position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 360.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 575 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $406,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NOW. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 266.7% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 44 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in ServiceNow during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Sachetta LLC bought a new stake in ServiceNow during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in ServiceNow in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group grew its stake in ServiceNow by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 60 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

ServiceNow Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NOW traded down $19.64 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $738.51. 1,357,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,198,809. The company has a market capitalization of $151.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52-week low of $517.80 and a 52-week high of $815.32. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $747.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $733.01.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The information technology services provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.59 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 20.34%. Equities research analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 6.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NOW shares. UBS Group reduced their price objective on ServiceNow from $920.00 to $875.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on ServiceNow from $875.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on ServiceNow from $870.00 to $885.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $830.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $808.73.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on NOW

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ServiceNow news, insider Paul John Smith sold 190 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $718.78, for a total value of $136,568.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,163,527.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 917 shares of company stock valued at $690,880 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Profile

(Free Report)

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.