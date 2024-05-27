Evermay Wealth Management LLC Takes $61,000 Position in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI)

Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 300 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 0.5% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,365,821 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $573,233,000 after acquiring an additional 17,459 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Acuity Brands by 17.2% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,103,793 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $187,987,000 after buying an additional 161,818 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Acuity Brands by 41.5% during the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 844,969 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $143,907,000 after buying an additional 247,774 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Acuity Brands by 12.2% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 820,077 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $139,667,000 after buying an additional 89,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its stake in Acuity Brands by 35.8% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 709,647 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $120,585,000 after buying an additional 187,128 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Acuity Brands alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Maya Leibman bought 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $248.91 per share, for a total transaction of $49,782.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 200 shares in the company, valued at $49,782. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Karen J. Holcom sold 7,745 shares of Acuity Brands stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.24, for a total transaction of $2,031,048.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,320,062.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Maya Leibman purchased 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $248.91 per share, with a total value of $49,782.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 200 shares in the company, valued at $49,782. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Acuity Brands from $260.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Acuity Brands from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Acuity Brands from $227.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Acuity Brands from $236.00 to $286.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Acuity Brands from $250.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $289.25.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Acuity Brands

Acuity Brands Price Performance

Acuity Brands stock remained flat at $262.88 during midday trading on Monday. 218,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 254,014. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $149.30 and a 1-year high of $272.74. The company has a market capitalization of $8.10 billion, a PE ratio of 21.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $260.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $232.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 3rd. The electronics maker reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.23. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 21.22%. The business had revenue of $905.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $897.01 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 14.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Acuity Brands Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 17th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 16th. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.02%.

About Acuity Brands

(Free Report)

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting, lighting controls, building management system, location-aware applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls (ABL); and the Intelligent Spaces Group (ISG). The ABL segment provides commercial, architectural, and specialty lighting solutions, as well as lighting controls and components for various indoor and outdoor applications under the A-Light, Aculux, American Electric Lighting, Cyclone, Dark to Light, eldoLED, Eureka, Gotham, Healthcare Lighting, Holophane, Hydrel, Indy, IOTA, Juno, Lithonia Lighting, Luminaire LED, Luminis, Mark Architectural Lighting, nLight, OPTOTRONIC, Peerless, RELOCWiring Solutions, and Sensor Switch.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Acuity Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acuity Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.