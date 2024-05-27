Heritage Wealth Advisors Acquires 54 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,217 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Applied Materials were worth $846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AMAT. Aldebaran Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 4th quarter worth $211,000. Sycomore Asset Management raised its stake in Applied Materials by 55.6% in the fourth quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 33,107 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,437,000 after buying an additional 11,825 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Applied Materials in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,274,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Applied Materials by 132.7% in the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 16,704 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,707,000 after buying an additional 9,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in Applied Materials by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 37,821 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,130,000 after buying an additional 6,001 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAT traded up $2.94 on Monday, hitting $220.89. 3,795,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,792,850. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $206.44 and its 200 day moving average is $182.20. The company has a market capitalization of $182.89 billion, a PE ratio of 25.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.58. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $126.13 and a 1-year high of $225.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.80.

Applied Materials Increases Dividend

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $6.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.54 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 41.22% and a net margin of 27.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.00 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This is an increase from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 22nd. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is presently 18.39%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Applied Materials from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Applied Materials from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Applied Materials from $185.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Applied Materials from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.64.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

