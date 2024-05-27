Evermay Wealth Management LLC Sells 150 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Evermay Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,860 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 162.3% during the third quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 65,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,652,000 after purchasing an additional 40,685 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $589,000. Flputnam Investment Management Co. grew its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 44.3% in the 3rd quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 14,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after buying an additional 4,357 shares during the last quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 10.3% in the third quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 33,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,353,000 after buying an additional 3,113 shares during the period. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.6% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 63,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,462,000 after acquiring an additional 2,196 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

SCHD stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Monday, hitting $78.10. The company had a trading volume of 2,391,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,422,290. The stock has a market cap of $54.79 billion, a PE ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $78.55 and a 200-day moving average of $76.57. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a one year low of $66.67 and a one year high of $80.82.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

