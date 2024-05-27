Hilltop Holdings Inc. Acquires 405 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Hilltop Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 13.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,530 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. Hilltop Holdings Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,686,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,250,000. Ndwm LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,078,000. MMA Asset Management LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC now owns 11,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,579,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424 shares in the last quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. now owns 400,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,124,000 after purchasing an additional 18,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $3.51 during trading on Monday, reaching $532.15. 1,921,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,405,271. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $411.02 and a 1-year high of $535.74. The company has a market cap of $459.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $518.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $495.21.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.