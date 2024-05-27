Evermay Wealth Management LLC Has $294,000 Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Evermay Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 23.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,690 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 17,397.0% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,119,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,602,000 after buying an additional 1,112,713 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $93,051,000. Calamos Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 778.4% in the 4th quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 472,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,215,000 after buying an additional 418,976 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,554,000. Finally, USA Financial Formulas boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 6,282,116.7% in the 4th quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 376,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,545,000 after buying an additional 376,927 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IVE stock traded up $0.68 during trading on Monday, hitting $183.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 400,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 865,271. The business has a fifty day moving average of $182.50 and a 200-day moving average of $176.16. The company has a market cap of $32.86 billion, a PE ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.81. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $147.23 and a 52 week high of $187.24.

About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

