Evermay Wealth Management LLC Lowers Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Evermay Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 30.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,866 shares of the company’s stock after selling 809 shares during the quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $122,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of General Mills by 0.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,242,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,423,000 after purchasing an additional 23,400 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of General Mills by 5.0% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,995,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,608,000 after acquiring an additional 379,702 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of General Mills by 0.6% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,527,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,346,000 after acquiring an additional 44,933 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in General Mills during the fourth quarter worth $377,205,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in General Mills by 48.7% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,051,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654,111 shares during the last quarter. 75.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

General Mills Price Performance

General Mills stock traded down $0.79 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $68.30. 3,195,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,012,155. General Mills, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.33 and a 52 week high of $85.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $38.79 billion, a PE ratio of 15.67, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is $69.73 and its 200-day moving average is $66.45.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.12. General Mills had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 26.84%. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised General Mills from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of General Mills from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Bank of America upped their price objective on General Mills from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on General Mills from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on General Mills in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.06.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Mills

In other news, insider Werner Lanette Shaffer sold 710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.57, for a total transaction of $50,104.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,227,706.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.21, for a total value of $692,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 93,381 shares in the company, valued at $6,462,899.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Werner Lanette Shaffer sold 710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.57, for a total value of $50,104.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,227,706.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Company Profile

(Free Report)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

Featured Articles

