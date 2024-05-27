Evermay Wealth Management LLC Has $112,000 Position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Evermay Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 23.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,952 shares of the company’s stock after selling 593 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CARR. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $118,000. PFG Investments LLC bought a new position in Carrier Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $201,000. GYL Financial Synergies LLC boosted its stake in Carrier Global by 10.7% in the third quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 13,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares in the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the third quarter worth $246,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 658.2% during the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,843 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Carrier Global stock traded up $1.30 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $65.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,161,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,658,787. Carrier Global Co. has a 12 month low of $40.49 and a 12 month high of $66.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $59.15 billion, a PE ratio of 45.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $59.81 and a 200 day moving average of $56.87.

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.27 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 26.01%. Analysts predict that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 3rd were paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 2nd. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is presently 53.15%.

CARR has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Carrier Global from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Carrier Global from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.71.

In other news, CAO Kyle Crockett sold 4,611 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.39, for a total transaction of $306,124.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $135,568.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Nadia Villeneuve sold 98,428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.40, for a total value of $6,437,191.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 85,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,560,831.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Kyle Crockett sold 4,611 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.39, for a total transaction of $306,124.29. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,042 shares in the company, valued at $135,568.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 262,954 shares of company stock worth $16,650,050. Corporate insiders own 6.95% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

