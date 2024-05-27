Evermay Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Position in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 475 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OC. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Owens Corning in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Owens Corning during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 53.0% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 254 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Owens Corning by 42.2% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 263 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Owens Corning by 26,700.0% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 268 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. 88.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Paula Russell sold 3,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total transaction of $609,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,307,878. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Paula Russell sold 3,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total transaction of $609,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,307,878. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Monaco Nicolas Del sold 3,423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.47, for a total value of $604,056.81. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,008,405.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on OC shares. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Owens Corning from $154.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Owens Corning from $167.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Owens Corning from $192.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Barclays lowered Owens Corning from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Owens Corning from $150.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.07.

Owens Corning Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE OC traded up $4.68 during trading on Monday, reaching $181.35. The stock had a trading volume of 603,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 653,188. Owens Corning has a one year low of $105.56 and a one year high of $181.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market cap of $15.72 billion, a PE ratio of 14.68, a P/E/G ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $169.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $154.21.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $3.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.55. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 26.52% and a net margin of 11.53%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.77 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Owens Corning will post 15.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Owens Corning

Owens Corning manufactures and sells building and construction materials in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Roofing, Insulation, and Composites. The Roofing segment manufactures and sells laminate and strip asphalt roofing shingles, oxidized asphalt materials, and roofing components used in residential and commercial construction, and specialty applications.

