ReddCoin Price Tops $0.0001 (RDD)

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 27th. During the last week, ReddCoin has traded 3.4% lower against the dollar. One ReddCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ReddCoin has a market cap of $2.67 million and $126.15 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000244 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.06 or 0.00015679 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $86.17 or 0.00122190 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.85 or 0.00008292 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0823 or 0.00000117 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001392 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ReddCoin Profile

ReddCoin (CRYPTO:RDD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 2nd, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins and its circulating supply is 30,399,022,287 coins. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. ReddCoin’s official website is www.reddcoin.com. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is https://reddit.com/r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for ReddCoin is www.reddcointalk.org.

ReddCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto’s gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ReddCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ReddCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

