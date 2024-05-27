Heritage Wealth Advisors Acquires 275 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,447 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in International Business Machines were worth $727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IBM. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth $1,019,009,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 15,439.1% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,653,462 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $433,974,000 after acquiring an additional 2,636,386 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 13.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,257,789 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,280,968,000 after acquiring an additional 1,919,490 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at about $172,887,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 4.2% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,970,674 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,398,886,000 after acquiring an additional 404,948 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on IBM. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on International Business Machines from $215.00 to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Bank of America increased their target price on International Business Machines from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on International Business Machines from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. UBS Group raised their price target on International Business Machines from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $181.29.

International Business Machines Price Performance

NYSE IBM traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $170.89. The company had a trading volume of 2,587,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,752,085. The company has a market capitalization of $156.98 billion, a PE ratio of 19.35, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $179.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $174.22. International Business Machines Co. has a twelve month low of $125.01 and a twelve month high of $199.18.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.09. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 40.21% and a net margin of 13.18%. The firm had revenue of $14.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $1.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%. This is a positive change from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.66. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 75.65%.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

