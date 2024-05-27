Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Shares Sold by Evermay Wealth Management LLC

Evermay Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 545 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 21 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. boosted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 3,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,755 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Keel Point LLC raised its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 842 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,410 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $650,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE PH traded up $3.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $529.83. 644,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 611,975. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 1-year low of $319.14 and a 1-year high of $570.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $548.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $501.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.10 billion, a PE ratio of 24.97, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Parker-Hannifin Increases Dividend

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $6.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.10 by $0.41. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 13.95% and a return on equity of 29.40%. The firm had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.93 earnings per share. Parker-Hannifin’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 24.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. This is a positive change from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP Jay Reidy sold 572 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $536.49, for a total value of $306,872.28. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $609,989.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP Jay Reidy sold 572 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $536.49, for a total value of $306,872.28. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $609,989.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Berend Bracht sold 1,079 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $548.85, for a total transaction of $592,209.15. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,305,170. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $640.00 to $630.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $505.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $490.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $588.00 to $629.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $560.20.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

(Free Report)

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

