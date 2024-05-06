ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) Receives $36.14 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $36.14.

A number of brokerages have commented on EXLS. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of ExlService in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of ExlService from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. TD Cowen upped their price target on ExlService from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. StockNews.com cut ExlService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of ExlService in a report on Friday.

EXLS opened at $29.65 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.40, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. ExlService has a 12-month low of $25.17 and a 12-month high of $34.41. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.83.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The business services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.01). ExlService had a return on equity of 23.13% and a net margin of 10.92%. The business had revenue of $414.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $408.56 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ExlService will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Ajay Ayyappan sold 9,259 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.59, for a total transaction of $292,491.81. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,601,391.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Ajay Ayyappan sold 9,259 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.59, for a total value of $292,491.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,601,391.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Vikas Bhalla sold 23,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.51, for a total value of $748,677.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 127,046 shares in the company, valued at $4,003,219.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in ExlService by 1,301.4% during the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 85,723 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,645,000 after buying an additional 79,606 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its stake in ExlService by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 3,725,199 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $114,922,000 after purchasing an additional 606,215 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in ExlService by 398.8% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 386,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,823,000 after acquiring an additional 308,618 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in ExlService by 402.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,834,702 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $472,045,000 after acquiring an additional 13,487,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in ExlService by 422.5% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 57,775 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,627,000 after purchasing an additional 46,717 shares in the last quarter. 92.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. It also provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

