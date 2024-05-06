O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning.

ORLY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays upped their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $954.00 to $986.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,022.00 to $1,170.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,003.00 to $1,078.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,234.00 to $1,212.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a neutral rating and set a $1,100.00 price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, O’Reilly Automotive currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $1,110.07.

NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $1,012.95 on Friday. O’Reilly Automotive has a 1-year low of $860.10 and a 1-year high of $1,169.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1,093.90 and a 200 day moving average of $1,019.76. The firm has a market cap of $59.79 billion, a PE ratio of 25.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.90.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The specialty retailer reported $9.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.18 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.78% and a negative return on equity of 145.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $8.28 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive will post 41.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Doug D. Bragg sold 1,218 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,063.54, for a total value of $1,295,391.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,884,566.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other O’Reilly Automotive news, EVP Doug D. Bragg sold 1,218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,063.54, for a total value of $1,295,391.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,884,566.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 6,444 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,062.60, for a total value of $6,847,394.40. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 205,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,933,947. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,968 shares of company stock valued at $27,269,333 over the last quarter. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at $671,384,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 89,319.3% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 653,655 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $621,025,000 after purchasing an additional 652,924 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 656.2% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 457,625 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $434,780,000 after purchasing an additional 397,108 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the third quarter worth approximately $198,365,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 15.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,406,513 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,587,784,000 after purchasing an additional 183,296 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

