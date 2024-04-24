Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. Has $648,000 Holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. increased its position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,981 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Valero Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $228,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 23.3% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 22,569 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,198,000 after purchasing an additional 4,272 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Valero Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $293,000. 1900 Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Valero Energy by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,866 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Valero Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $749,000. 78.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on VLO. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Valero Energy from $130.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $156.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $138.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $177.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $154.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.63.

Shares of NYSE:VLO traded up $1.61 on Tuesday, hitting $167.51. The stock had a trading volume of 1,969,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,319,813. The company has a market capitalization of $55.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $159.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $139.68. Valero Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $104.18 and a twelve month high of $184.79.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.60. Valero Energy had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 31.62%. The firm had revenue of $35.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $8.45 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 18.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

