Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Bought by Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. raised its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 189.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,082 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,363 shares during the quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $888,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MA. Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 109.2% in the third quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,186 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $865,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 18.6% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,392 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,343,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 111.2% during the third quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,451 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 9.3% during the third quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 3,114 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Founders Financial Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 2.9% during the third quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 2,919 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. 97.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on MA. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Mastercard from $530.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $480.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Mastercard from $480.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Mastercard from $490.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Mastercard from $525.00 to $545.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $490.23.

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.25, for a total transaction of $97,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 97,543,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,527,976,823. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Mastercard news, CEO Michael Miebach sold 7,851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.92, for a total transaction of $3,736,447.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 47,640 shares in the company, valued at $22,672,828.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.25, for a total value of $97,450.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 97,543,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,527,976,823. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 257,630 shares of company stock valued at $118,303,470 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MA traded up $5.87 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $462.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,027,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,400,298. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $357.85 and a 12-month high of $490.00. The stock has a market cap of $431.57 billion, a PE ratio of 38.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $471.66 and its 200 day moving average is $434.80.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $6.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.46 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 191.22% and a net margin of 44.60%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.65 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.32%.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

