Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. Has $480,000 Stock Position in Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN)

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. cut its position in Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN – Free Report) by 28.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,817 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 2,667 shares during the quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings in Hawkins were worth $480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HWKN. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Hawkins during the third quarter worth $713,000. Naples Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hawkins in the 3rd quarter valued at about $235,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Hawkins in the 3rd quarter valued at about $660,000. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY bought a new stake in shares of Hawkins during the third quarter worth approximately $337,000. Finally, Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hawkins by 25.8% during the third quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,835 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 1,607 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Hawkins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th.

Hawkins Price Performance

Shares of HWKN traded up $0.99 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $76.95. The company had a trading volume of 66,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,104. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.11 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.45. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.06. Hawkins, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.20 and a 1-year high of $79.30.

Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $208.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.24 million. Hawkins had a net margin of 7.91% and a return on equity of 19.54%. Analysts expect that Hawkins, Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

Hawkins Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. Hawkins’s payout ratio is currently 18.39%.

Hawkins Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hawkins, Inc operates as a specialty chemical and ingredients company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. The Industrial segment offers industrial chemicals, products, and services to agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.

Featured Stories

