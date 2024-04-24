Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Position Increased by NewSquare Capital LLC

NewSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 13.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 634,635 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 75,762 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF makes up 3.3% of NewSquare Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. NewSquare Capital LLC owned about 0.10% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF worth $34,349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VEU. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 53.4% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,507,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,781,000 after purchasing an additional 873,269 shares during the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,233,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,595,000 after acquiring an additional 732,115 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,504,000. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,843,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,084,000 after acquiring an additional 430,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 79.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 831,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,150,000 after acquiring an additional 367,328 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

VEU traded up $0.53 on Tuesday, hitting $57.37. 1,869,439 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,732,236. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.21. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $49.47 and a 12 month high of $59.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.04 billion, a PE ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

