NewSquare Capital LLC Lowers Position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

NewSquare Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) by 24.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 371,696 shares of the company’s stock after selling 122,413 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF comprises approximately 2.2% of NewSquare Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. NewSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $23,290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Friedenthal Financial bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the third quarter worth $36,000. PSI Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the third quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 424.0% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Stock Performance

SPLV traded up $0.19 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $64.25. The stock had a trading volume of 2,239,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,221,409. The stock has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a PE ratio of 22.84 and a beta of 0.49. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a one year low of $57.17 and a one year high of $65.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $64.27 and a 200-day moving average of $62.34.

About Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

