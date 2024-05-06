Insider Selling: United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) COO Sells 559 Shares of Stock

United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) COO Michael D. Durand sold 559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $674.56, for a total transaction of $377,079.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,431,557.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of URI opened at $666.66 on Monday. United Rentals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $325.15 and a 52-week high of $732.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $683.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $587.50. The company has a market capitalization of $44.39 billion, a PE ratio of 18.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.82.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $9.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.35 by $0.80. United Rentals had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 36.44%. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $7.95 earnings per share. United Rentals’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 43.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 7th. United Rentals’s payout ratio is presently 17.66%.

United Rentals announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, January 24th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to buy up to 3.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in URI. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in United Rentals in the third quarter valued at $25,000. First Financial Corp IN purchased a new stake in United Rentals in the first quarter valued at $25,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in United Rentals by 71.4% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 48 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in United Rentals in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in United Rentals in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on URI. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $500.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on United Rentals from $718.00 to $790.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on United Rentals from $575.00 to $740.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on United Rentals from $793.00 to $796.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on United Rentals from $630.00 to $710.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $600.79.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

