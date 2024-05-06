Aaron Jagdfeld Sells 5,000 Shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Stock

Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.95, for a total value of $699,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 587,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,175,421.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Aaron Jagdfeld also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 1st, Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of Generac stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.94, for a total value of $634,700.00.

GNRC stock opened at $133.38 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $124.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $8.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.41. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.86 and a 52-week high of $156.95.

Generac ( NYSE:GNRC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $889.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $886.60 million. Generac had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 5.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in Generac by 831.1% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 240,111 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,288,000 after acquiring an additional 214,322 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC increased its stake in Generac by 8.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 7,165 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $904,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Generac by 165.6% in the first quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 46,148 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,821,000 after buying an additional 28,774 shares in the last quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Generac in the first quarter valued at $1,001,000. Finally, Smith Salley Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Generac by 8.2% in the first quarter. Smith Salley Wealth Management now owns 4,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

GNRC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. OTR Global upgraded Generac from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. TD Cowen decreased their target price on Generac from $165.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Generac from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Generac from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Generac from $112.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.40.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes various energy technology products and solution worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; residential storage solution, which consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products.

