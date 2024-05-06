Insider Selling: Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) CFO Sells 4,750 Shares of Stock

Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Free Report) CFO Patrick John Jermain sold 4,750 shares of Plexus stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.43, for a total value of $477,042.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,311,660.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Patrick John Jermain also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 12th, Patrick John Jermain sold 4,399 shares of Plexus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.86, for a total value of $439,284.14.

Plexus Trading Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ PLXS opened at $104.07 on Monday. Plexus Corp. has a twelve month low of $83.84 and a twelve month high of $114.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.75 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $95.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.75.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Plexus

Plexus ( NASDAQ:PLXS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $966.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $950.75 million. Plexus had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Plexus Corp. will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PLXS. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Plexus by 72.3% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 348 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Plexus during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Cetera Trust Company N.A acquired a new stake in shares of Plexus in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Plexus in the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Plexus by 86,050.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,723 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,721 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Sidoti cut Plexus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $112.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Plexus in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. TheStreet lowered shares of Plexus from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Plexus from $107.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Plexus from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Plexus has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.75.

Plexus Company Profile

Plexus Corp. provides electronic manufacturing services in the United States and internationally. It offers design, develop, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as sustaining services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

