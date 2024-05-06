Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) EVP Sells $945,982.80 in Stock

Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Get Free Report) EVP Thomas W. Arnst sold 8,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.10, for a total value of $945,982.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Tenet Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of Tenet Healthcare stock opened at $120.28 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $100.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.58. The company has a market capitalization of $11.75 billion, a PE ratio of 4.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a 52 week low of $51.04 and a 52 week high of $121.72.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $1.77. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 26.76% and a net margin of 12.53%. The firm had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

THC has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised Tenet Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $100.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective (up from $120.00) on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wolfe Research raised Tenet Healthcare from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $95.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.19.

Institutional Trading of Tenet Healthcare

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of THC. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 324.3% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 40,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,030,000 after purchasing an additional 30,623 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 37.3% in the third quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 176,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,623,000 after purchasing an additional 47,952 shares in the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,684,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 91,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,889,000 after purchasing an additional 5,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 0.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,937,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,671,000 after purchasing an additional 63,253 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

About Tenet Healthcare

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Hospital Operations and Services, and Ambulatory Care. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

Further Reading

