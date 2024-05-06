AT&T (NYSE:T) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of AT&T (NYSE:T – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on AT&T from $22.00 to $22.50 and gave the company a sector outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Citigroup raised their target price on AT&T from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Tigress Financial upped their price target on AT&T from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of AT&T from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $20.81.

Get AT&T alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on AT&T

AT&T Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE T opened at $16.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.52 billion, a PE ratio of 9.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.57. AT&T has a one year low of $13.43 and a one year high of $18.16. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.67.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $30.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.62 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 14.63%. The company’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AT&T will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th were given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.59%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.68%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AT&T

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc now owns 35,098 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of AT&T by 3.1% during the first quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 19,889 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 35.3% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 2,322 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. JB Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 26,620 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the period. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC grew its stake in AT&T by 1.5% in the first quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 41,595 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $732,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AT&T Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.