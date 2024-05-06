ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) Receives $21.43 Average Target Price from Analysts

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-one research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.43.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $17.00 to $19.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Citigroup lowered ZoomInfo Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $20.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Barclays reduced their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th.

ZI opened at $16.12 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.04 and its 200 day moving average is $15.90. ZoomInfo Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $12.36 and a fifty-two week high of $30.16.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $316.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.62 million. ZoomInfo Technologies had a return on equity of 11.25% and a net margin of 8.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ZoomInfo Technologies will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZI. Bailard Inc. lifted its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 420.0% in the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 129,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,396,000 after acquiring an additional 104,675 shares during the period. Aquila Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 155.8% in the 4th quarter. Aquila Investment Management LLC now owns 243,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,493,000 after purchasing an additional 148,000 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,256,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 6.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,741,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,356,000 after buying an additional 2,079,385 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 9.7% in the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 380,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,248,000 after buying an additional 33,590 shares in the last quarter. 95.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

