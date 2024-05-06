Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD) CEO Sells $426,834.96 in Stock

Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 25,049 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.04, for a total transaction of $426,834.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 32,584 shares in the company, valued at $555,231.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Vladimir Tenev also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 4th, Vladimir Tenev sold 250,000 shares of Robinhood Markets stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.67, for a total value of $4,667,500.00.

On Monday, March 4th, Vladimir Tenev sold 250,000 shares of Robinhood Markets stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.76, for a total value of $4,190,000.00.

On Monday, February 26th, Vladimir Tenev sold 500,000 shares of Robinhood Markets stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.12, for a total value of $7,560,000.00.

On Monday, February 5th, Vladimir Tenev sold 250,000 shares of Robinhood Markets stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.61, for a total value of $2,652,500.00.

Robinhood Markets Price Performance

Shares of HOOD stock opened at $17.95 on Monday. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.91 and a 1 year high of $20.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.24. The company has a market cap of $15.70 billion, a PE ratio of -29.92 and a beta of 1.74.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Robinhood Markets

Robinhood Markets ( NASDAQ:HOOD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. Robinhood Markets had a negative return on equity of 7.87% and a negative net margin of 29.01%. The firm had revenue of $471.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $454.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.19) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HOOD. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets in the fourth quarter worth approximately $84,165,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 29,205,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,081,000 after buying an additional 2,517,012 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 28,297,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,514,000 after buying an additional 2,486,986 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets by 4.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 57,261,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,732,000 after buying an additional 2,459,702 shares during the period. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Robinhood Markets by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 34,936,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,087,000 after purchasing an additional 2,101,325 shares in the last quarter. 93.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $12.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. TheStreet upgraded Robinhood Markets from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Robinhood Markets from $11.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.88.

Robinhood Markets Company Profile

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

