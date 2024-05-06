Head to Head Survey: Permex Petroleum (OTCMKTS:OILCF) & Vantage Drilling (OTCMKTS:VTGDF)

Vantage Drilling (OTCMKTS:VTGDF – Get Free Report) and Permex Petroleum (OTCMKTS:OILCF – Get Free Report) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

9.5% of Permex Petroleum shares are held by institutional investors. 7.5% of Vantage Drilling shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Vantage Drilling and Permex Petroleum’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vantage Drilling -4.01% -5.98% -2.65% Permex Petroleum N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vantage Drilling 0 0 0 0 N/A Permex Petroleum 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Vantage Drilling and Permex Petroleum, as reported by MarketBeat.

Volatility and Risk

Vantage Drilling has a beta of 0.47, suggesting that its share price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Permex Petroleum has a beta of 1.48, suggesting that its share price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Vantage Drilling and Permex Petroleum’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vantage Drilling $383.14 million 0.00 -$15.38 million ($1.16) 0.00 Permex Petroleum $880,000.00 2.50 -$2.71 million N/A N/A

Permex Petroleum has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Vantage Drilling.

Summary

Permex Petroleum beats Vantage Drilling on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vantage Drilling

Vantage Drilling Company is in liquidation. Previously, the company was engaged in the provision of offshore contract drilling services for multinational oil and natural gas companies, government owned oil and natural gas companies, and independent oil and natural gas producers in the United States and internationally. Vantage Drilling Company was founded in 2007 and is based in Houston, Texas.

About Permex Petroleum

Permex Petroleum Corporation, a junior oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of oil and gas properties in the United States. The company holds interests in the Pittcock North property, Pittcock South property, Windy Jones property, and Mary Bullard property located in Stonewall County. It also holds interests in the West Henshaw property located in Eddy County, New Mexico; Oxy Yates property located in Eddy County; and Breedlove B Clearfork property located in Martin Country, Texas. In addition, the company has royalty interests in the Permian Basin of West Texas and southeast New Mexico. Permex Petroleum Corporation was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

