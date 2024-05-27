179,036 Shares in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Acquired by Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P.

Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 179,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $18,568,000. Prudential Financial comprises about 1.4% of Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Trust Co. raised its stake in Prudential Financial by 77.2% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Headinvest LLC bought a new stake in Prudential Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC raised its stake in Prudential Financial by 151.6% during the 4th quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new stake in Prudential Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.83% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PRU shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $115.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Prudential Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Prudential Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.25.

Prudential Financial Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSE PRU traded up $1.51 on Friday, hitting $119.36. 1,254,163 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,481,324. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $114.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.35. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $78.40 and a 52-week high of $121.39.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.16 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $15.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.50 billion. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 15.50% and a net margin of 3.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 69.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.66 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prudential Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 20th. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.44%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Ann M. Kappler sold 7,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.39, for a total value of $782,792.58. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,642,656.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 7,912 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.13, for a total value of $855,524.56. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,595,350.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ann M. Kappler sold 7,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.39, for a total transaction of $782,792.58. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,642,656.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 164,536 shares of company stock valued at $19,245,606. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Prudential Financial Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Life, and International Businesses segments.

Featured Stories

