Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC Sells 1,490 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC trimmed its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 81.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 350 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,490 shares during the period. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at $6,225,987,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Broadcom by 113,495.7% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,327,217 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $37,140,060,000 after buying an additional 3,324,288 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Broadcom by 43.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,025,658 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,343,631,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228,755 shares during the last quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom in the 3rd quarter valued at about $560,563,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 16.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,019,122 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,338,203,000 after acquiring an additional 573,826 shares during the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Broadcom Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of AVGO stock traded up $14.55 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1,407.84. 1,672,996 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,139,019. The company has a market capitalization of $652.42 billion, a PE ratio of 52.18, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.25. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $690.77 and a 52 week high of $1,445.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1,324.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,204.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.95 by $2.04. The firm had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.79 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 47.71% and a net margin of 29.93%. The company’s revenue was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $9.83 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 36.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were paid a dividend of $5.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $21.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.84%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on AVGO shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,620.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,720.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,700.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Broadcom to $1,480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Broadcom has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,296.91.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Kenneth Hao sold 9,160 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,388.13, for a total transaction of $12,715,270.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 45 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,465.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,318.97, for a total transaction of $3,297,425.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,974 shares in the company, valued at $61,957,296.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kenneth Hao sold 9,160 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,388.13, for a total transaction of $12,715,270.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 45 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,465.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,920 shares of company stock worth $40,306,667 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Profile

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Articles

