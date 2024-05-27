Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. Takes Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 561,526 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,166,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Donoghue Forlines LLC raised its stake in Pfizer by 109.4% during the 3rd quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC now owns 21,132 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $701,000 after buying an additional 11,042 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in Pfizer by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 172,713 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,729,000 after purchasing an additional 7,558 shares in the last quarter. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in Pfizer during the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Pfizer by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 150,164 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,981,000 after purchasing an additional 26,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reik & CO. LLC increased its holdings in Pfizer by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Reik & CO. LLC now owns 19,660 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PFE shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Pfizer from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Argus cut Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on Pfizer in a report on Friday, February 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.86.

Pfizer Stock Performance

NYSE:PFE traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $28.88. The stock had a trading volume of 22,589,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,974,800. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.20 and a twelve month high of $40.37. The stock has a market cap of $163.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -481.33, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.26. Pfizer had a positive return on equity of 8.64% and a negative net margin of 0.56%. The company had revenue of $14.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently -2,800.00%.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

