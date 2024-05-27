Solidus Ai Tech Price Tops $0.16 on Top Exchanges (AITECH)

Solidus Ai Tech (AITECH) traded down 3.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 26th. One Solidus Ai Tech token can now be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000239 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Solidus Ai Tech has traded down 4% against the US dollar. Solidus Ai Tech has a total market cap of $99.35 million and $10.74 million worth of Solidus Ai Tech was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Solidus Ai Tech

Solidus Ai Tech’s genesis date was January 10th, 2021. Solidus Ai Tech’s total supply is 1,992,002,130 tokens and its circulating supply is 605,179,050 tokens. The official message board for Solidus Ai Tech is medium.com/@solidusaitech. The Reddit community for Solidus Ai Tech is https://reddit.com/r/aitechio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Solidus Ai Tech’s official website is aitech.io. Solidus Ai Tech’s official Twitter account is @aitechio.

Solidus Ai Tech Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Solidus Ai Tech (AITECH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Solidus Ai Tech has a current supply of 1,992,002,130 with 602,197,047 in circulation. The last known price of Solidus Ai Tech is 0.16940755 USD and is down -1.30 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 59 active market(s) with $10,507,781.26 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://aitech.io.”

