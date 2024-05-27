338,367 Shares in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Acquired by Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P.

Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. bought a new position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 338,367 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $17,612,000. Bank of New York Mellon comprises approximately 1.4% of Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 5,033 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. lifted its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 41.4% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 625 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Certuity LLC lifted its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Certuity LLC now owns 8,972 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Choreo LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 11,903 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $620,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 7,524 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Bank of New York Mellon

In related news, VP Catherine Keating sold 54,070 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.88, for a total transaction of $2,967,361.60. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 78,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,299,848. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Bank of New York Mellon news, VP Catherine Keating sold 54,070 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.88, for a total value of $2,967,361.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 78,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,299,848. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.15, for a total value of $2,246,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 100,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,637,684.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 115,928 shares of company stock valued at $6,475,216 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE BK traded up $0.76 during trading on Friday, reaching $59.09. The company had a trading volume of 2,098,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,819,826. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 12-month low of $39.66 and a 12-month high of $59.70. The stock has a market cap of $44.19 billion, a PE ratio of 14.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50-day moving average is $57.08 and its 200 day moving average is $54.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The bank reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.10. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 9.48%. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of New York Mellon Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 9th. Investors of record on Friday, April 26th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 25th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.98%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on BK. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Bank of America upped their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.17.

About Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

