Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. Buys New Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 201,087 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,572,000. Emerson Electric makes up about 1.5% of Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $7,300,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 148.0% in the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC grew its holdings in Emerson Electric by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 3,901 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Nixon Peabody Trust Co. bought a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter worth approximately $645,000. Finally, FMA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $274,000. Institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $123.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Emerson Electric currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.56.

Emerson Electric Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of EMR stock traded up $0.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $113.42. The stock had a trading volume of 1,345,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,333,393. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12-month low of $76.94 and a 12-month high of $116.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $111.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.36.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.11. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 64.97% and a return on equity of 11.14%. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.24%.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

