Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. Acquires Shares of 357,874 U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 357,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $15,489,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in USB. Vestor Capital LLC grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 17,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $744,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC now owns 19,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $832,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 49,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,131,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mechanics Financial Corp grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp now owns 6,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:USB traded up $0.51 during trading on Friday, hitting $40.53. The stock had a trading volume of 6,156,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,008,351. U.S. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $29.33 and a 12-month high of $45.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.42.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.71 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 12.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.90%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on USB shares. Evercore ISI increased their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Barclays dropped their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $45.00 to $43.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.02.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

