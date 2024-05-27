Zentry (ZENT) Price Reaches $0.0397 on Exchanges

Zentry (ZENT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 26th. One Zentry token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0397 or 0.00000058 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Zentry has traded up 9% against the dollar. Zentry has a total market cap of $212.69 million and $17.61 million worth of Zentry was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Zentry alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000401 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000014 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Zentry Token Profile

Zentry launched on December 3rd, 2021. Zentry’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,354,410,650 tokens. Zentry’s official Twitter account is @zentryhq. The official website for Zentry is zentry.com.

Zentry Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Zentry (ZENT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Zentry has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 5,354,078,043.102589 in circulation. The last known price of Zentry is 0.03881936 USD and is down -1.71 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 22 active market(s) with $16,934,054.98 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://zentry.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zentry directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zentry should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zentry using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zentry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zentry and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.