Verge (XVG) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $3.98 Million

Verge (XVG) traded down 2.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 26th. Verge has a market capitalization of $92.08 million and $3.98 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Verge coin can now be bought for $0.0056 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Verge has traded 2.4% higher against the dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69,186.00 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000243 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $487.23 or 0.00708765 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $84.32 or 0.00121863 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00008633 BTC.
- Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.77 or 0.00046215 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $142.02 or 0.00205255 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $39.20 or 0.00056659 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.46 or 0.00092310 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
About Verge
XVG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 26th, 2017. Verge’s total supply is 16,521,951,236 coins. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Verge is https://reddit.com/r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verge’s official website is vergecurrency.com.
Buying and Selling Verge
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verge should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Verge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
