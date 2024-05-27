Verge (XVG) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $3.98 Million

Verge (XVG) traded down 2.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 26th. Verge has a market capitalization of $92.08 million and $3.98 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Verge coin can now be bought for $0.0056 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Verge has traded 2.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69,186.00 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $487.23 or 0.00708765 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $84.32 or 0.00121863 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00008633 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.77 or 0.00046215 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $142.02 or 0.00205255 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $39.20 or 0.00056659 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.46 or 0.00092310 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Verge

XVG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 26th, 2017. Verge’s total supply is 16,521,951,236 coins. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Verge is https://reddit.com/r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verge’s official website is vergecurrency.com.

Buying and Selling Verge

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge (XVG) is a decentralized digital currency that prioritizes privacy and confidentiality through technologies like Tor and I2P. The Verge platform is a blockchain-based decentralized system that supports the XVG cryptocurrency and emphasizes user privacy. Verge is primarily used for peer-to-peer transactions where privacy is paramount, facilitating quick transactions with minimal fees. It was founded in 2014 by Justin Valo, also known as “Justin Vendetta” or “Sunerok”, a developer with over 20 years of experience in network security and nearly a decade in blockchain technology. The coin was originally named DogeCoinDark but was rebranded to Verge Currency in 2016.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verge should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Verge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

