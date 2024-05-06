SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nineteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.08.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SOFI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on SoFi Technologies from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded SoFi Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $6.50 to $7.50 in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ SOFI opened at $6.96 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.45 and a beta of 1.75. SoFi Technologies has a twelve month low of $4.45 and a twelve month high of $11.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. SoFi Technologies had a negative net margin of 8.21% and a positive return on equity of 1.13%. The firm had revenue of $580.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $555.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. SoFi Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that SoFi Technologies will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other SoFi Technologies news, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 56,273 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.93, for a total transaction of $389,971.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 390,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,706,968.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SOFI. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 93.8% during the 4th quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 61.2% in the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 4,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,713 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in SoFi Technologies in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in SoFi Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.43% of the company’s stock.

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services in the United States, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money.

