StockNews.com Lowers General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) to Buy

StockNews.com cut shares of General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on General Dynamics from $253.00 to $284.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Susquehanna upped their target price on General Dynamics from $301.00 to $333.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Alembic Global Advisors lowered General Dynamics from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $296.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Argus upped their target price on General Dynamics from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on General Dynamics from $280.00 to $298.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $300.53.

NYSE GD opened at $288.14 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $79.05 billion, a PE ratio of 23.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.67. General Dynamics has a fifty-two week low of $202.35 and a fifty-two week high of $296.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $282.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $263.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The aerospace company reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.89 by ($0.01). General Dynamics had a return on equity of 16.48% and a net margin of 7.85%. The company had revenue of $10.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that General Dynamics will post 14.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 12th will be paid a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. This is a boost from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.32. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.33%.

In related news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 49,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.50, for a total transaction of $14,182,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 768,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $218,773,956.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 49,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.50, for a total value of $14,182,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 768,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $218,773,956.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 13,567 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.51, for a total value of $3,914,215.17. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 103,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,816,065.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 8,403 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,857,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 3,134 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $693,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 17,304 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,824,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 55.9% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 711 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,382 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,631,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. 86.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

