SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $167.50.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $204.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Loop Capital downgraded SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Barclays reduced their price target on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $145.00 to $133.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th.

In related news, CEO Doug Black sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.35, for a total value of $1,763,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 574,657 shares in the company, valued at $101,340,761.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, CFO John T. Guthrie sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $540,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,784,060. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Doug Black sold 10,000 shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.35, for a total transaction of $1,763,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 574,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,340,761.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 23,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,924,500. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 588.1% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 289 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter.

SiteOne Landscape Supply stock opened at $152.42 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a PE ratio of 44.18 and a beta of 1.53. SiteOne Landscape Supply has a 12-month low of $116.81 and a 12-month high of $188.01. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $169.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $156.81.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $904.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $864.01 million. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that SiteOne Landscape Supply will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides irrigation products, including controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, irrigation pipes, micro irrigation, and drip products; fertilizer, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, such as herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories that include mulches, soil amendments, drainage pipes, tools, and sods; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous and evergreen shrubs, ornamental, shade, evergreen trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, roses, perennials, annuals, bulbs, and plant species and cultivars; hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials; and outdoor lighting products that include lighting fixtures, LED lamps, wires, transformers, and accessories.

