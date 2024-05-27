Evermay Wealth Management LLC Purchases 124 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Evermay Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,541 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $732,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMGN. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Amgen by 82.6% in the third quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 840 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. LGT Group Foundation increased its position in Amgen by 10.2% in the third quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 7,421 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,976,000 after buying an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen in the third quarter worth about $631,000. PFG Investments LLC increased its position in Amgen by 9.2% in the third quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 2,028 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keystone Financial Group increased its position in Amgen by 3.5% in the third quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 1,459 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,117 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.09, for a total value of $662,811.53. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,094,268.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amgen Trading Down 0.2 %

AMGN traded down $0.66 during trading on Friday, hitting $305.84. 2,425,864 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,869,476. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $285.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $285.70. The firm has a market cap of $164.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.60. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $211.71 and a 1 year high of $329.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.96, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical research company reported $3.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.76 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $7.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.45 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 156.21% and a net margin of 12.74%. Amgen’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.98 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 19.47 EPS for the current year.

Amgen Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 128.57%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on AMGN shares. Leerink Partnrs cut Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Mizuho increased their target price on Amgen from $223.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Amgen from $332.00 to $328.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays upgraded Amgen from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $230.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amgen currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $305.65.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

