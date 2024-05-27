Evermay Wealth Management LLC Trims Holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Evermay Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,062 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 118 shares during the quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 3,439.9% during the third quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 23,045 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,531,000 after purchasing an additional 22,394 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 602 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 4.7% in the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,344 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $664,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.8% during the third quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 3,962 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,123,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. 81.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Air Products and Chemicals Trading Up 0.6 %

APD stock traded up $1.61 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $264.61. The stock had a trading volume of 1,070,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,712,160. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $242.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $251.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market cap of $58.83 billion, a PE ratio of 23.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.80. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $212.24 and a 12-month high of $307.71.

Air Products and Chemicals Dividend Announcement

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.15. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.56% and a net margin of 20.32%. The business had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 12th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be issued a $1.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is 63.90%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

APD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Argus downgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $272.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $285.00 to $240.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $285.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Air Products and Chemicals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $273.77.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

Further Reading

